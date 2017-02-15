News
Lee County
Collier County
Charlotte County
Inland Counties
Traffic
Investigations
#onlyinflorida
State
National
Global
Weather
Lifestyle
Where’s WINK
Therese’s baby on board
Events
Odd Videos
Sports
Preps
Miracle
FGCU
College
Pros
Call for Action
Video
Where’s WINK
Pet Pals
Fitness Friday
Golf Doctor
Your Health Now
Let’s Eat
Healthy Kids
Off the Hook
Newsletters
News Tips
Mobile
80°
Clear
WINK NEWS
News
All
Lee County
Collier County
Charlotte County
Inland Counties
Traffic
Investigations
#onlyinflorida
State
National
Global
The FGCU Basketball Show
The Latest: Malaysia arrests woman in N. Korean killing
Gator time: Record number apply to University of Florida
Rumor the German shepherd wins best in show at Westminster
Weather
Lifestyle
All
Where’s WINK
Therese’s baby on board
Events
Contests
Odd Videos
Young Musicians Education Foundation
Watoto Children’s Choir in SWFL
Pakistan court bans Valentine’s Day in capital
Norman Love Confections celebrates Valentine’s Day
Sports
All
Preps
Miracle
FGCU
College
Pros
The FGCU Basketball Show
Ortiz missing from Red Sox roster for 1st time since 2002
Spring training workouts begin at JetBlue Park
Son of Ex-Penn State assistant charged with child sex assault
Call for Action
Collagen craze: Is it worth the hype?
Experts warn consumers about privacy of online lists
$6,000 dating service accused of leaving trail of broken hearts
Valentine’s Day: How much candy is 100 calories?
Psychology plays role in credit card payments
Video
All
Where’s WINK
Pet Pals
Fitness Friday
Golf Doctor
Your Health Now
Let’s Eat
Healthy Kids
Off the Hook
Young Musicians Education Foundation
Watoto Children’s Choir in SWFL
Take Charge of Your Health
State attorney’s office clears man who shot deputy’s attacker
80°
Home
Weather Forecast
Latest forecast
Latest forecast
Published:
February 15, 2017 11:18 AM EST
RELATED ARTICLES
MORE FROM AUTHOR
Latest forecast
Latest forecast
Latest forecast
Submit a Comment
WINK News, Southwest Florida's News Leader.
Copyright © 2016 WINK Digital Media
MORE STORIES
Latest forecast