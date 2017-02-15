Immokalee teachers collect pillows, blankets for students in need

IMMOKALEE, Fla. A group of teachers started an initiative called the “Pillow Project” last month at Pinecrest Elementary School, one of the poorest schools in the state.

Now, these teachers gave the students the ultimate Valentine’s Day surprise — enough pillows, blankets, pillowcases and sleeping bags for every student.

“We take it for granted that we have pillows to sleep on or blankets to cover ourselves with and a lot of these students don’t,” said Dylan Opper, a science instructional coach at the school. “They use sweatshirts to sleep on or sleep on their hands and you think, ‘No one does that.'”

Those who wish to help can click on the Amazon wish list or Ikea website. You can also call Pinecrest Elementary School at 239-377-8000.