Gator time: Record number apply to University of Florida

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) The University of Florida says it got a record number of applications in the last few months.

UF officials announced Tuesday that nearly 35,000 prospective students asked to be admitted to the school in the summer or fall of 2017. That’s a nearly 8 percent increase over last year.

The university said it had accepted more than 13,000 students – or about 38 percent of those who applied. Last year UF admitted 42.5 percent of those who applied.

Those who got into UF have until May 1 to tell the university whether they plan to become part of the “Gator Nation.”

UF President Kent Fuchs called this year’s incoming class “among the most competitive ever.” The average grade point average of those admitted is 4.4 and the average score on the SAT exam was 1349.