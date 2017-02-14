Woman arrested after 2-year-old boy takes prescription drugs

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (AP) A Florida Panhandle woman faces a child neglect charge after a 2-year-old took prescription drugs while they were driving in her car.

The News Herald (http://bit.ly/2kGu8Qc) reports 33-year-old Lottie Walter was arrested Monday. Police say she ran into the Panama City Beach Police Department, carrying the boy who was unconscious and struggling to breathe.

The child was rushed to a hospital for treatment and police say he’s expected to recover.

Investigators say the child had access to Walter’s prescription medication in the car.

No further details were immediately available.