Time’s up: Smartwatch leads LCSO to stolen items

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. Time caught up to some burglars.

A stolen Samsung Gear S3 watch led Lee County Sheriff’s Office detectives to a home where they found stolen property from other Lehigh Acres burglaries.

“The victim was able to locate his watch, which has its own cellular service plan and sends out a signal giving its global position,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

The signal led authorities to 2803 Dora Circle in Lehigh Acres, where they found other stolen items.

“Approximately 25 items were returned back to their owners, to include an Xbox 360 that was given back to a four-year-old little boy,” the department said.

Authorities did not immediately say if any arrests were made.