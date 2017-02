State attorney’s office clears man who shot deputy’s attacker

ESTERO, Fla. The man who shot and killed another man who was attacking a Lee County Sheriff’s deputy has been cleared of wrongdoing.

Ashad Russell came to the aid of Lee County Sheriff’s Deputy First Class Dean Bardes, who was being attacked by Edward Strother, the Florida state attorney’s office said. Russell gave Strother a warning and then opened fire in the Nov. 14 incident at Exit 123 on Interstate 75.