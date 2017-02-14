Spring training workouts to begin at JetBlue Park

FORT MYERS, Fla. Pitchers and catchers from the Boston Red Sox spring training will spring training workouts Tuesday morning as opening day approaches.

Gates open at 9:30 a.m. at JetBlue Park at Fenway South on 11581 Daniels Pkwy.

Admission is free for those interested in attending.

Below is a list of the complete JetBlue Park spring training schedule for the Boston Red Sox:

Feb 23, Northeastern at Red Sox, 1:05p.m., JetBlue Park, Fort Myers

Feb 24, Mets at Red Sox, 1:05 p.m., JetBlue Park, Fort Myers

Feb 25, Twins at Red Sox, 1:05 p.m., JetBlue Park, Fort Myers

Feb 27, Cardinals at Red Sox, 1:05 p.m., JetBlue Park, Fort Myers

Feb 28, Yankees at Red Sox, 1:05 p.m., JetBlue Park, Fort Myers

Mar 2, Rays at Red Sox, 1:05 p.m., JetBlue Park, Fort Myers

Mar 5, Braves at Red Sox, 1:05 p.m., JetBlue Park, Fort Myers

Mar 9, Team USA at Red Sox, 1:05 p.m., JetBlue Park, Fort Myers

Mar 10, Orioles at Red Sox, 6:05 p.m., JetBlue Park, Fort Myers

Mar 11, Rays at Red Sox, 1:05 p.m., JetBlue Park, Fort Myers

Mar 16, Pirates at Red Sox, 6:05 p.m., JetBlue Park, Fort Myers

Mar 17, Astros at Red Sox, 1:05 p.m., JetBlue Park, Fort Myers

Mar 19, Twins at Red Sox, 1:05 p.m., JetBlue Park, Fort Myers

Mar 20, Orioles at Red Sox, 1:05 p.m., JetBlue Park, Fort Myers

Mar 23, Pirates at Red Sox, 1:05 p.m., JetBlue Park, Fort Myers

Mar 25, Phillies at Red Sox, 1:05 p.m., JetBlue Park, Fort Myers

Mar 29, Twins at Red Sox, 1:05 p.m., JetBlue Park, Fort Myers

Mar 30, Nationals at Red Sox, 1:05 p.m., JetBlue Park, Fort Myers

Spring training workouts begin this week for other teams across Southwest Florida.

The Tampa Bay Rays will have pitchers and catchers Tuesday at Charlotte Sports Park on 2300 El Jobean Road in Port Charlotte. For more information, click here for the full schedule.

Pitchers and catchers for the Minnesota Twins will begin workouts Wednesday morning at Hammond Stadium on 14400 Six Mile Cypress Pkwy. For more information, click here.