Overcrowding subsides at Gulf Coast emergency room

FORT MYERS, Fla. Gulf Coast Medical Center’s emergency room patient numbers have decreased, Lee Health officials said.

Officials couldn’t say the same last week, when there was “an unprecedented volume of patients” at the emergency room.

Tourism and proximity were cited as reasons for the overcrowding, according to Lee Health officials.

While crowds have reduced, Lee Health is still encouraging patients to go to walk-in clinics for minor health issues and to other hospitals if a serious medical issue arises.