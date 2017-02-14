Hooters considering major makeover

FORT MYERS, Fla. Big changes may be coming to Hooters.

The Florida-based chain is experimenting with replacing its iconic orange shorts and tight white tank tops with male and female servers in standard uniforms at a new “fast-casual” joint called “Hoots,” according to a company spokesperson.

The first Hoots opened Monday in Cicero, Illinois, as a testing site that may lead to more openings across the country.

Hoots could be seen as a response to several lawsuits Hooters is facing regarding their hiring practices.

In 1997, the company paid $3.75 million to settle a lawsuit and opened “gender-neutral” positions. But the company still kept their Hooters girls.