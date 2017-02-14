Gainesville woman fatally shoots man after break-up

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) – Police say a 24-year-old woman fatally shot her former boyfriend a week after breaking up with him.

A roommate of Katherine Jean Tonner found the body of 26-year-old Jose Ricardo Ortiz III in their apartment Monday. A police report says Ortiz had been living in Tonner’s apartment.

The roommate told police he was in a third-floor bedroom when he heard three loud bangs on the second floor, The Gainesville Sun reports Five minutes later he heard a fire alarm. He went downstairs, smelled something burning and saw Tonner’s car driving away. Then he saw Ortiz face down near the bed.

He called 911.

A short time later, Tonner called dispatchers from her parents’ house saying she had shot someone.