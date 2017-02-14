Collier family trapped in theater after watching horror movie

NAPLES, Fla. Imagine walking out of a movie with a plot centered around being held captive, then being trapped inside the theater.

Angela Marlow, her husband and her son Tuesday morning around 1 a.m. The family was leaving Hollywood 20 after seeing the horror movie Split when they realized they couldn’t open the door.

“We walked out all the lights were off, there was no one around and all the doors were locked,” she said.

When the family realized their efforts were futile, they dialed 911.

Shortly before help arrived, they were finally able to shove open the door, still shaken by what happened.

“What if we got trapped and we needed to bust something out? They would think we were trying to bust in…there’s no one here to defend our story,” Angela Marlow said.

Employees working that shift said they didn’t hear the Marlows.

WINK News contacted the Regal Corporate Office, who said they’re looking into the incident and will follow up when they know more.

Reporter: Olivia Mancino

OliviaWINKNews

Writer: Sabrina Lolo

winknews