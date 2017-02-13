WATCH LIVE: President Trump, Canadian Prime Minister Trudeau speak at joint press conference

News
Lee County
Collier County
Charlotte County
Inland Counties
Traffic
Investigations
#onlyinflorida
State
National
Global
Weather
Lifestyle
Where’s WINK
Therese’s baby on board
Events
Contests
Odd Videos
Sports
Preps
Miracle
FGCU
College
Pros
Call for Action
Video
Where’s WINK
Pet Pals
Fitness Friday
Golf Doctor
Your Health Now
Let’s Eat
Healthy Kids
Off the Hook
Newsletters
News Tips
Mobile
80°
Scattered Clouds
WINK NEWS
News
All
Lee County
Collier County
Charlotte County
Inland Counties
Traffic
Investigations
#onlyinflorida
State
National
Global
WATCH LIVE: President Trump, Canadian Prime Minister Trudeau speak at joint…
House fire closes Port Charlotte road
Gov. Scott discusses job growth at Cape Coral visit
Coast Guard searching for missing single-engine plane
Weather
Lifestyle
All
Where’s WINK
Therese’s baby on board
Events
Contests
Odd Videos
Barrage 8 visits Southwest Florida
UF webcam captures life of osprey pair nesting on campus
Disney increasing park tickets for certain times of year
Geraldo Rivera quits Yale position over college name change
Sports
All
Preps
Miracle
FGCU
College
Pros
Lely upsets Mariner in District championship game
Mariner High basketball coach, student allegedly had sex in school
Detroit Tigers, Red Wings owner Mike Ilitch dies at age 87
Mariner High hoops coach arrested on child sex allegations
Call for Action
Is identity theft insurance worth the cost?
Infotainment apps deliver bite-sized information
Are your home electronics spying on you?
Cape Coral man stuck with unwanted cellphone bill
New study shows SWFL employees may be underpaid
Video
All
Where’s WINK
Pet Pals
Fitness Friday
Golf Doctor
Your Health Now
Let’s Eat
Healthy Kids
Off the Hook
Barrage 8 visits Southwest Florida
Dr. Rossi discusses President Trump’s Immigration Restriction Ruling
Dr. Kim discusses skin graft procedures
Valentine’s Day Prep Ideas
80°
Home
News
WATCH LIVE: President Trump, Canadian Prime Minister Trudeau speak at joint press...
WATCH LIVE: President Trump, Canadian Prime Minister Trudeau speak at joint press conference
RELATED ARTICLES
MORE FROM AUTHOR
GOP suspends Senate rule, muscles Trump picks through panel
Mexico president cancels US trip amid tensions
The Latest: Israeli president invites Trump to Israel
LEAVE A REPLY
Cancel reply
WINK News, Southwest Florida's News Leader.
Copyright © 2016 WINK Digital Media
MORE STORIES
House fire closes Port Charlotte road