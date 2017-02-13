News
Lee County
Collier County
Charlotte County
Inland Counties
Traffic
Investigations
#onlyinflorida
State
National
Global
Weather
Lifestyle
Where’s WINK
Therese’s baby on board
Events
Contests
Odd Videos
Sports
Preps
Miracle
FGCU
College
Pros
Call for Action
Video
Where’s WINK
Pet Pals
Fitness Friday
Golf Doctor
Your Health Now
Let’s Eat
Healthy Kids
Off the Hook
Newsletters
News Tips
Mobile
60°
Clear
WINK NEWS
News
All
Lee County
Collier County
Charlotte County
Inland Counties
Traffic
Investigations
#onlyinflorida
State
National
Global
Hamas names top militant as new leader in Gaza
Teen killed, 2 wounded, in shooting near Tampa parade route
Adele wins top Grammys, but pays tribute to Beyonce
Nearly 200,000 remain under evacuation near California dam
Weather
Lifestyle
All
Where’s WINK
Therese’s baby on board
Events
Contests
Odd Videos
UF webcam captures life of osprey pair nesting on campus
Disney increasing park tickets for certain times of year
Geraldo Rivera quits Yale position over college name change
Thousands show up for barbecue, music, charity
Sports
All
Preps
Miracle
FGCU
College
Pros
Lely upsets Mariner in District championship game
Mariner High basketball coach, student allegedly had sex in school
Detroit Tigers, Red Wings owner Mike Ilitch dies at age 87
Mariner High hoops coach arrested on child sex allegations
Call for Action
Is identity theft insurance worth the cost?
Infotainment apps deliver bite-sized information
Are your home electronics spying on you?
Cape Coral man stuck with unwanted cellphone bill
New study shows SWFL employees may be underpaid
Video
All
Where’s WINK
Pet Pals
Fitness Friday
Golf Doctor
Your Health Now
Let’s Eat
Healthy Kids
Off the Hook
Golf Doctor tip of the week: Turn your torso
Thousands show up for barbecue, music, charity
Businesses cheer downtown Fort Myers events
VIDEO: East Lee County brush fire forces evacuation
60°
Home
Weather Forecast
Latest forecast
Latest forecast
Published:
February 13, 2017 7:53 AM EST
RELATED ARTICLES
MORE FROM AUTHOR
Latest forecast
Latest forecast
Latest forecast
Submit a Comment
WINK News, Southwest Florida's News Leader.
Copyright © 2016 WINK Digital Media
MORE STORIES
Latest forecast