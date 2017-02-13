Port Charlotte residential fire spreads to 32 units

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. Firefighters are working to extinguish the flames Monday afternoon at Oxford House on 21267 Gertrude Avenue, the Charlotte County Fire and Emergency Medical Services said.

The fire began at around 1:27 p.m., and crews were able to contain the blaze by 1:50 p.m. according to a Charlotte County Fire and EMS official.

The fire began in one unit and spread. Approximately 32 units were destroyed. Residents were evacuated and one person was taken to the hospital in stable condition, officials said.

16 additional units sustained smoke damage, but the power and water have been shut off.

The intersection of Gertrude Avenue and Aaron Street remains closed due to the fire, according to a Charlotte County Fire and EMS official. Drivers are asked to avoid the area as the Charlotte County Fire Department has hoses connected across the road.

The cause of the fire is unclear.

No further information was immediately available.