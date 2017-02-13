Armed suspect in custody after North Naples standoff

NORTH NAPLES, Fla. What began as a domestic call ended with a man in custody Monday afternoon, the Collier County Sheriff’s Office said.

The armed suspect was barricaded inside a home along the 6000 block of Cypress Hollow Way. SWAT and K9 units responded to the residence, according to deputies.

The road is blocked while authorities investigate. People will be able to leave their homes soon, deputies said.

No further information was immediately available.