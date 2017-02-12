Victim identified in deadly Port Charlotte crash

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. One person died in a crash Saturday evening on Allworthy Street, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The single-vehicle wreck happened just before 6 p.m., according to the FHP.

Charles Sorrentino, 29, of Port Charlotte, was driving a Mercedes SLK350 south on Orlando Boulevard, authorities said. He attempted to turn onto Hammond Street when lost control and crashed into a fence at 119 Allworthy St.

Sorrentino was taken to Bayfront Health in Port Charlotte, and was pronounced dead at the hospital, the FHP said.

It is unclear if he was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.