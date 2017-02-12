Troopers help free pelican stuck on Sunshine Skyway

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) State troopers and wildlife officers helped free a pelican that was caught in fishing line on the Sunshine Skyway Bridge.

The pelican was found Friday in the median of the bridge, the Florida Highway Patrol said Sunday in a statement.

The pelican had been attempting to cross the bridge but the bird was caught in fishing line and had fishing hooks impaled in his legs, according to the FHP.

The pelican was taken to the Owls Nest Sanctuary for Wildlife where he is expected to make a full recovery.