Disney increasing park tickets for certain times of year

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) – Walt Disney World is increasing single-day tickets at certain times of the year and setting expiration dates on tickets in hopes of preventing overcrowding during its parks’ busiest times.

Company officials said Saturday that single-day ticket prices are either staying the same or are increasing no more than $5 under the new price structure for its Florida theme parks.

Starting Sunday, “value” days for Magic Kingdom will cost $107 for adults and $101 for children. That represents a $2 increase from the previous prices.

During the “regular” times, park visitors will pay $5 more with prices jumping from $115 for adults to $109 for children. The “peak” prices will remain the same at $124 for adults and $118 for children.

Expired tickets can be exchanged for credit toward new tickets.

Here’s a breakdown of some of the increases, via Blog Mickey:

Single Day Tickets — Magic Kingdom

Value tier increasing from $105 to $110

Regular tier increasing from $110 to $115

Peak tier remaining $124

Animal Kingdom, Hollywood Studios, and Epcot

Value tier increasing from $97 to $99

Regular tier increasing from $102 to $107

Peak tier increasing from $114 to $119

Annual Pass — Disney Silver Pass (Florida resident only pass)

Increasing from $389 to $419

Disney Gold Pass (FL resident and DVC member only pass)

Increasing from $549 to $559

Disney Platinum Pass

Florida resident increasing from $649 to $679

Regular pass increasing from $749 to $779

Disney Platinum Plus Pass