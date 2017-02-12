Deputies search for missing North Fort Myers man
NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. Deputies are searching for a missing 18-year-old North Fort Myers man.
Tyler Brandon Minnick was reported missing at around 1 p.m. Saturday, and was last seen near the 4000 block of Hancock Bridge Parkway, according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office deputies.
Minnick is 6 feet tall, 120 pounds, with short blonde hair, and brown eyes. He was wearing a red shirt, blue basketball shorts and no shoes, deputies said.
Anyone with information should call LCSO at 239-477-1000.
Writer:
|Rachel Ravina
