Deputies search for missing North Fort Myers man

NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. Deputies are searching for a missing 18-year-old North Fort Myers man.

Tyler Brandon Minnick was reported missing at around 1 p.m. Saturday, and was last seen near the 4000 block of Hancock Bridge Parkway, according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office deputies.

Minnick is 6 feet tall, 120 pounds, with short blonde hair, and brown eyes. He was wearing a red shirt, blue basketball shorts and no shoes, deputies said.

Anyone with information should call LCSO at 239-477-1000.