Crash blocks Boca Grande Causeway

BOCA GRANDE, Fla. At least one person was hurt in a crash has blocked the Boca Grande Causeway on Gasparilla Road, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The crash took place shortly after 8 p.m. Sunday, according to the FHP. It happened close to the intersection with 48th Street West, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office said.

The causeway is the only route on and off Gasparilla Island, which straddles the Lee and Charlotte county line.

No further information is immediately available.