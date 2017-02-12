Collier preschool teacher accused of battery

EAST NAPLES, Fla. A Greater Naples YMCA preschool teacher is accused of grabbing another woman by the hair and throwing her to the ground.

Ella Kies, 29, was arrested Saturday after the encounter near her home on 5221 Perry Lane, the Collier County Sheriff’s Office said.

The victim was among a group of people playing with a lighter during a neighborhood barbecue, according to the sheriff’s office. Kies came out of her home to confront her.

Kies dared the victim to call law enforcement, a witness told deputies. The victim, who has decided to press charges, suffered a bump on her head but was otherwise unhurt, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies found no evidence that any fire-related crime had taken place.

Kies is facing a battery charge. A court date is set for March 8.