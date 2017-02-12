Cape Coral man killed in Jet Ski crash

CAPE CORAL, Fla. A 28-year-old man died Saturday evening in a Jet Ski crash, the Cape Coral Police Department said.

The crash happened at around 6:20 p.m. at Carousel Lake near 524 NW 25th Terrace.

The driver, Christopher Alan Lane of Cape Coral, was killed when the Jet Ski collided with a dock, according to police. His passenger was uninjured.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Conservation is investigating the crash.

No further information was immediately available.

Writer: Rachel Ravina

