1 injured in Estero car fire crash

ESTERO, Fla. One man was injured in a crash Saturday night at the intersection of Corkscrew Road and Six Ls Farm Road, the Estero Fire Rescue said.

The crash caused the vehicle to catch fire and release 35 gallons of fuel, according to the Florida Department of Environmental Protection. The fuel entered a nearby canal, but was later contained.

The vehicle was completely charred, according to fire officials.

The victim was taken to Lee Memorial Hospital with second and third degree burns, fire officials said.

Authorities are investigating the crash.

No further information was immediately available.