Police pull man away from SUV before it explodes

TITUSVILLE, Fla. (AP) Authorities say police officers in central Florida pulled a New Jersey man away from a burning SUV just moments before it exploded.

Florida Today reports (https://goo.gl/XHiatb) the crash occurred in Titusville Thursday night.

Police say 44-year-old Phillip Thistle crashed into a concrete barrier, causing the SUV to flip several times before becoming engulfed in flames. Thistle managed to get himself out the vehicle, but police say he collapsed near it. Officers pulled him away just seconds before the SUV exploded.

Thistle was hospitalized for serious injuries.