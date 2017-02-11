PHOTOS: Snow moon over SWFL Published: February 11, 2017 6:17 PM EST Gorgeous shot of the moon over Cape Coral. Photo via viewer Kim Banfield. FORT MYERS, Fla. A snow moon was seen all over Southwest Florida Friday night, as these viewer photos illustrate: Snow moon over Cape Coral. Photo via Christie Lawrence. From a backyard in Cape Coral. Photo via viewers Dave and Barb Short. A beautiful shot of a plane flying against the snow moon over Northwest Cape Coral. Photo via viewer Karen Reynolds Hager. Gorgeous shot of the moon over Cape Coral. Photo via viewer Kim Banfield. What a great shot of the snow moon. Photo via viewer Maureen Cordes-Ambrose. What an amazing shot of the moon over Estero. Photo via viewer Noel Benadom. The snow moon was red in Hendry County. Photo via viewer Robert Steagall. This great shot of the moon was taken in the Buckingham Rural Community. Photo via Wallace Campbell.