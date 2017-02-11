North Port teacher shoots husband, kills self

NORTH PORT, Fla. A well-known Herron Creek Middle School teacher was found dead inside her home Saturday morning, and her husband was also found shot, North Port police said.

Officers responded to the 4200 block of Doblins Road at about 12:20 a.m., where they found the bodies of Holly and Jason Fisher, both 46.

Jason Fisher was shot in the hand and chest, police said. He is in stable condition.

Holly Fisher took her own life after shooting her husband, police said.

Grief counselors will be at Herron Creek on Monday for students and staff, the Sarasota County School District said.