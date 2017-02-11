Naples church hosts ‘Night to Shine’ prom for people with special needs

NAPLES, Fla. It was a night to shine.

Hundreds of people with special needs in Southwest Florida attended the Tim Tebow Foundation’s Night to Shine Prom event at the New Hope Ministries Church Friday night.

Night to Shine is a special event focused on giving those with special needs the full prom experience. The event includes everyone with special needs from age 14 and up.

The Color Guard and adoring fans greeted guests and their buddies as they strolled down the red carpet.

“I think a lot of us take for granted some of the things were able to do even the simplest tasks,” said volunteer Matt Lucas.

The foundation gives more than $3 million to help churches host “Night to Shine” in their communities. The money pays for a complete “Night to Shine” Prom kit with decorations, gifts, hair and makeup, dinner, and limo rides.

The global event is hosted annually in more than 350 host churches in 50 states, as well as 11 different countries.