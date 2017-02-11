Motorcyclist hospitalized after Cape Coral crash

CAPE CORAL, Fla. A motorcyclist was hospitalized following a serious crash Friday night, the Cape Coral Police Department said.

The crash occurred in front of the Cape Coral Hospital around 10:30 p.m.

The motorcyclist drove head-on into a pole and was trauma-alerted to Lee Memorial Hospital, since Cape Coral Hospital doesn’t have a trauma center, police said.

The man’s condition is unclear at this time.

No further information was immediately available.

Writer: Sabrina Lolo

winknews