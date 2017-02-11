Man hospitalized after Charlotte County plane crash

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. A 60-year-old man was hospitalized following a plane crash Saturday afternoon, the Federal Aviation Administration said.

A Challenger II plane crashed into the woods around 5:40 p.m. while trying to land at the Punta Gorda Airport, the FAA said. The pilot sustained minor injuries and was transported to the hospital.

No others were on the plane and no flights were disrupted.

The FAA is still investigating the crash.

No further information was immediately available.

