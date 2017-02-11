Man dead following Charlotte County crash

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. A 20-year-old man was killed in a single-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon, Charlotte County Fire and EMS said.

The crash took place at 119 Allworthy Street.

The man swerved off the road and crashed into a wooden fence. He was trauma-alerted to a local hospital, but succumbed to his injuries, fire officials said.

The Florida Highway Patrol is now investigating the crash.

No further information was immediately available.