Man dead following Charlotte County crash

Published: February 11, 2017 6:59 PM EST
Updated: February 11, 2017 7:56 PM EST
PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. A 20-year-old man was killed in a single-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon, Charlotte County Fire and EMS said.

The crash took place at 119 Allworthy Street.

The man swerved off the road and crashed into a wooden fence. He was trauma-alerted to a local hospital, but succumbed to his injuries, fire officials said.

The Florida Highway Patrol is now investigating the crash.

No further information was immediately available.

Writer:Sabrina Lolo
