Lee County men accused of attacking, fleeing police

FORT MYERS, Fla. Two men accused of fleeing and attacking police in the Dunbar neighborhood Thursday are now in custody, the Fort Myers Police Department said.

The pursuit began when police pulled over driver Tacarus Merricks, 26, and passenger Ivan Dala, 28, in their gold Chrysler SUV near the intersection of Lincoln Boulevard and Ford Street for driving with no headlights.

The pair stopped in the yard of a home at 3121 Lincoln Boulevard. Police could smell marijuana as they approached the Chrysler, according to arrest reports.

Dala opened the door as if to exit the car despite the officer’s order to stay inside and lower the windows, saying the car was off so the windows wouldn’t roll down, police said.

However, Merricks took off in one direction while Dala ran in another, prompting a search that involved several officers.

When police caught up with them, Merricks allegedly tried to hit an officer, but missed, and was ultimately taken down. Dala punched an officer in the neck, police said.

Merricks was found to be in possession of cocaine and marijuana, police said.

Merricks and Dala are in custody facing charges of resisting an officer.

Dala is also being charged with battery on an officer and driving with a revoked license, while Merricks is facing additional drug possession charges with a $30,000 bond.

No bond has been set for Dala.