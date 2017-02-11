Edison Festival of Light draws hundreds to downtown Fort Myers

FORT MYERS, Fla. The 79th Edison Festival of Light, Southwest Florida’s largest and longest-running festival, took over downtown Saturday.

The festival began with Stemtastic, a fun yet educational event for children of all ages. They were able to collect stamps on a passport while traveling to different science, technology , engineering and math stations.

Festival-goers also had the opportunity to sample a variety of cuisines and craft beers, as well as participate in the annual Mutt Strutt costume-dog competition.

“Tomorrow we have the Junior Fun Run downtown Fort Myers at noontime for the young kids followed up by the junior parade,” said Kevin Anderson, president of the Edison Festival of Light Board.

The event continues Sunday, then again on Wednesday until the Grand Parade of Light on Feb. 18.

For more information on the festival, click here.