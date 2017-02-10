One killed, several injured in North Carolina school bus crash

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – One person was killed and several others were injured in a crash involving a school bus Friday in Catawba County, N.C.

The crash happened around 3 p.m. on Bethany Church Road near Highway 10 just outside of Newton. The wreck involved a school bus and an SUV.

The driver of the SUV was killed in the crash, deputies said, but the victim’s name and age have not been released.

Troopers said there were multiple injuries, but did not give further details.

There were three students, a monitor and a the driver were on board the bus, Catawba County Schools officials said. They said bus 333 was from Catawba Rosenwald Education Center.

All the students and others who were on board the bus are okay.

Officials have not said what may have led to the crash.

No further information was immediately available.