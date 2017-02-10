Need ER care? Avoid Gulf Coast for next 24 hours, Lee Health says

FORT MYERS, Fla. There are other hospitals in Lee County besides Gulf Coast Medical Center.

That’s the message from Lee Health, as emergency room overcrowding from “an unprecedented volume of patients” led the health care system to issue a community plea on Friday.

Those needing emergency care within the next 24 hours are advised to use Lee Memorial Hospital, HealthPark Medical Center, Cape Coral Hospital or Lehigh Regional Hospital.

“Lee Health is working closely with EMS providers to have incoming patients transported to alternative hospitals as well,” Lee Health said in a statement. “Individuals who need a lower acuity of care are encouraged to go to a walk-in clinic.”

Walk-in clinics, Lee Health says, are the best option for:

Prompt care for non-life threatening issues

Sprains, cuts & rashes

Cold/flu

Work injuries

Broken bones – As long as the bone has not come through the skin

Routine health issues

Patients who do not have a primary care physician

Patients who cannot get a timely appointment with their primary physician