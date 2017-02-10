Mariner High basketball coach, student allegedly had sex in school

CAPE CORAL, Fla. Mariner High School Head Basketball Coach and social studies teacher James Harris was arrested Thursday for allegedly engaging in sexual activity with a student after an anonymous Crime Stoppers tip, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office said.

Harris, 40, began exchanging texts with the student over the summer, according to an arrest report. The texts became more sexual in nature, then they began having sex in November.

The pair had sex on a desk in Harris’ classroom and on the floor, out of the view of the window, deputies said.

The relationship continued outside of school. Harris would drive to her home after midnight, the student would sneak out and Harris would drive them to his home, which he shared with roommates, the sheriff’s office said.

However, the student told investigators she never saw his roommates.

Authorities discovered texts in the student’s phone where they discussed the rumors that began circulating about them.

“We need to stop hanging out for real,” he wrote to her.

Harris, 40, is in custody facing two sexual assault charges with a $100,000 bond. He made his first court appearance Friday morning in a suicide suit.

P.J. Everhart, a volunteer boy’s basketball coach, is no longer a member of the team, the Lee County school district said.

Mariner is scheduled to play in the district championship game against Lely High on Friday at 7 p.m.