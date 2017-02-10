Manatee County man rescues bald eagle from alligator’s jaws

PARRISH, Fla. A resident of the Copper Stone neighborhood is being hailed a hero after he saved a bald eagle from an alligator, WTSP reported.

A bald eagle was about to become the alligator’s next meal when a resident named David intervened and pulled the bird to safety, said Justin Matthews of Matthews Wildlife Rescue.

David, who is undergoing chemotherapy, waded into the water to perform the daring rescue, saying he couldn’t watch “America’s symbol” die.

Matthews arrived to transport the bird to a local veterinarian.