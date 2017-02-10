Lee County man accused of mailbox theft

FORT MYERS, Fla. A 36-year-old man is facing charges for stealing checks from a mailbox and cashing several.

Steven Roth, of 2318 Aldridge Ave., is facing three counts of uttering a forged instrument and one count of grant theft in relation to the theft of checks from a resident’s mailbox on Slater Pines Drive just before Christmas, according to Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers.

Roth was arrested Feb. 2 for unrelated charges.

He is currently in custody with a $75,500 bond.