State CFO Atwater to step down, take FAU post

NAPLES, Fla. State Chief Financial Officer Jeff Atwater will step down following the 2017 legislative session to become vice-president of strategic initiatives and chief financial officer at Florida Atlantic University.

“The South Florida community has long known of my enthusiastic support of Florida Atlantic University,” Atwater said in a statement. “First, as a banker, collaborating with the mission and economic engine of the university, then as a legislator representing their varied campuses and priorities and lastly as a parent of FAU students.”

A cabinet position, Atwater is responsible for the state’s financial health.

“I am proud that the state has paid down over $7.6 billion in debt since 2011 and CFO Atwater has aggressively helped us achieve that goal,” Gov. Rick Scott said in a statement. “He has fought to reduce burdensome regulations that hinder job growth, protect families from financial fraud and has traveled the state to return more than $1 billion in unclaimed property to its rightful owners.”

Atwater’s replacement has yet to be named.