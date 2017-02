Fitness Friday: Fighting Parkinson’s Disease

FORT MYERS, Fla. Parkinson’s disease is a progressive, degenerative neurological disease that affects more than 1.5 million people in the United States. There is no cure for the disease, but medical studies have found that certain types of exercise can lessen symptoms. Certified Rock Steady Boxing Coach Angela Moran from the Fort Myers Fyzical Therapy and Balance Center stopped by the WINK studio to explain.