Clear skies for Friday, cooler air for the weekend

FORT MYERS Fla. Southwest Florida will experience a cloudless sky on Friday thanks to a cold front pushing through the region on Thursday, leaving behind dry air and less humidity.

Temperatures are expected to rise into the upper 70s and lower 80s across the region on Friday with winds breezy at times.

Mostly sunny skies are expected for the weekend as temperatures will reach the lower 80s.