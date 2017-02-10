Cape Coral resident threatens burglar with gun

CAPE CORAL, Fla. An accused thief is in custody after he found himself staring down the barrel of a gun, the Cape Coral Police Department said.

Jacob Cintra, 20, of 2017 S.W. 2nd Terrace, was arrested Friday after attempting to break into Jim Gibbons’ home in the 100 block of S.W. 22nd Court while he and his wife were sleeping, police said.

However, Cintra ended up coming face to face with Gibbons’ wife’s revolver and was ordered to leave.

“He just had a dumb look on his face,” Gibbons said. “Why would you be surprised? There’s two cars in the driveway and dogs are barking in the house,” he said.

Police found Cintra only a few blocks away within 10 minutes. He had also burglarized the couple’s car before trying to enter their home, according to police.

Cintra is in custody facing burglary and property damage charges.

No bond has been set.