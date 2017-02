Second annual art from the heart event

FORT MYERS, Fla. – A Southwest Florida boy is going through the toughest battle of his life after being diagnosed with cancer, but he’s not alone.

The 2nd annual “Art From the Heart” is being held this Valentine’s Day for Connor James Foley to try and make his fight a little bit easier.

Event organizers Melissa Benson and Mikel Wilson joined us in the studio to discuss this and more.