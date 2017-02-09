Mariner High teacher, hoops coach arrested on sex allegations

CAPE CORAL, Fla. A Lee County high school teacher has been arrested on allegations that he engaged in unlawful sexual activity with a minor.

James Harris, 40, who serves as a social studies teacher and the boys basketball coach at Mariner High School, was being booked into the Lee County Jail on Thursday afternoon, the sheriff’s office said.

He’s been placed on administrative leave, according to the School District of Lee County.

Beginning in November, Harris would routinely take the child to a Cape Coral home to have sex, the sheriff’s office said. Harris started exchanged texts with the child over the summer that gradually became more sexual in nature, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office identified the child as a student, though it’s unclear if the student attends Mariner.

The school district said Thursday it has begun an investigation of its own.