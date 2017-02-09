Man arrested in killing of woman from Cape Coral

FARMINGTON, N.H. A man has been arrested in connection to the killing of a Cape Coral woman who had recently moved to New Hampshire.

Timothy Verrill, 34, of Dover, New Hampshire, is facing second-degree murder charges for the death of Christine Sullivan, 48, according to the office of the New Hampshire assistant attorney general.

He’s also accused of killing another woman, 32-year-old Jenna Pellegrini. Farmington Police discovered the bodies Jan. 29 at a home on 979 Meaderboro Road in Farmington.

Verrill stabbed both women and struck Sullivan in the head with a blunt object, the assistant attorney general’s office said. He was arrested Monday in Massachusetts and is awaiting extradition to New Hampshire, where he’ll face the charges.

Sullivan is remembered for her work on downtown Cape Coral charitable functions. She had just moved to New Hampshire with a man she met in Southwest Florida, a friend of hers said. That man, Dean Smoronk, owns the home where the bodies were found, the New Hampshire Union Leader reports.