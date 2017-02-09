LCEC warns customers of uptick in scams

NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. Lee County Electric Cooperative has been flooded with calls regarding scams about people posing as employees to steal money and personal information over the phone.

The power company has experienced an uptick in scams and are receiving reports on a weekly basis, according to Karen Ryan, the LCEC public relations manager.

Those who believe they may have been scammed are asked to call LCEC directly to file a report, as well as law enforcement.

Reporter: Ellen Thalls

Writer: Sabrina Lolo

