News
Lee County
Collier County
Charlotte County
Inland Counties
Traffic
Investigations
#onlyinflorida
State
National
Global
Weather
Lifestyle
Where’s WINK
Therese’s baby on board
Events
Contests
Odd Videos
Sports
Preps
Miracle
FGCU
College
Pros
Call for Action
Video
Where’s WINK
Pet Pals
Fitness Friday
Golf Doctor
Your Health Now
Let’s Eat
Healthy Kids
Off the Hook
Newsletters
News Tips
Mobile
72°
Broken Clouds
WINK NEWS
News
All
Lee County
Collier County
Charlotte County
Inland Counties
Traffic
Investigations
#onlyinflorida
State
National
Global
Northeast US bracing for powerful, fast-moving snowstorm
Suspects sought after skimmers found in Charlotte County gas stations
The FGCU Basketball Show
Judges’ response to Trump criticism: Silence
Weather
Lifestyle
All
Where’s WINK
Therese’s baby on board
Events
Contests
Odd Videos
New Jersey considering bill to outlaw declawing of cats
VIDEO: Faith, music defines the Downtown Fort Myers dancer
Strawberry Festival to bring treats, fresh eats to SWFL
‘Battlestar Galactica’ actor Richard Hatch dies at 71
Sports
All
Preps
Miracle
FGCU
College
Pros
The FGCU Basketball Show
Falcons fan tempts fate with ‘Super Bowl LI Champs’ tattoo
Sweetest of all: Patriots reign in mighty Super Bowl rally
Patriots erase record deficit, win Super Bowl in OT
Call for Action
Cape Coral man stuck with unwanted cellphone bill
Electric brain stimulation offers energy boost
‘Freemium’ apps come with tiered costs
New study shows SWFL employees may be underpaid
Apple iPhone about to turn 10
Video
All
Where’s WINK
Pet Pals
Fitness Friday
Golf Doctor
Your Health Now
Let’s Eat
Healthy Kids
Off the Hook
Suspects sought after skimmers found in Charlotte County gas stations
Crime Stoppers: fatal hit-and-run investigation
Six millionth diaper concert
Real Estate Matters: 2017 scoreboard update
72°
Home
Weather Forecast
Latest forecast
Latest forecast
Published:
February 9, 2017 6:37 AM EST
RELATED ARTICLES
MORE FROM AUTHOR
Latest forecast
Latest forecast
Latest forecast
Submit a Comment
WINK News, Southwest Florida's News Leader.
Copyright © 2016 WINK Digital Media
MORE STORIES
Latest forecast