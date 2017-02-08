Wake Up Naples to discuss wages across SWFL

NAPLES, Fla. The labor market and wages across Southwest Florida will be the topic of discussion at Wake Up Naples.

In addition, this forum will discuss how Southwest Florida wages are compared to other parts the state, as well as the nation.

For those interested in attending, admission costs $35.

The summit will take place from 7 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Hilton Naples on 5111 Tamiami Trail N.