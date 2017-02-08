New details emerge in Pine Manor baby’s death

SOUTH FORT MYERS, Fla. Although the crime scene tape has been removed, the investigation into the death of a baby boy continues.

Alexander Joshua Laureano, just 4 months old, was found dead at 5456 Tenth Ave., the Lee County Sheriff’s Office said.

Kimberly Hooker, Alexander’s mother, told investigators she found Alexander face down on the floor, according to police reports.

She fixed her baby a bottle, then laid down and fell asleep on the floor next to him for 13 hours, deputies said.

When Hooker woke up, she found Alexander unresponsive and bleeding from his nose.

Neighbors heard her screams for help coming from inside. One man performed CPR on Alexander, but was unsuccessful, deputies said.

He said he could taste the blood in the baby’s mouth.

The baby was then rushed to a hospital when it appeared there was a chance it might be saved. But those hopes were dashed.

The Department of Children and Families are also investigating the case and issued this statement:

“We’re grieving over the tragic loss of little Alexander and have opened a child death investigation. We will continue to coordinate with law enforcement and help this family in any way we can as they begin to heal. Based on the deceased child’s involvement with the child welfare system, the department will deploy a Critical Incident Rapid Response Team to review all of the system’s interactions with this family.”

Deputies are still investigating the cause of death, though the sheriff’s office doesn’t suspect foul play.