Morning fuel spill closes Hendry County road

CLEWISTON, Fla. An overturned semi truck created a fuel spill Wendesday morning and closed U.S. Route 27 at Crooked Hood Road, the Florida Division of Emergency Management said.

The spill happened at around 6:34 a.m. and the Clewiston Fire Department is on scene working to contain the diesel spill, according to an incident report.

The amount of fuel spilled is not known, but it was reported as small.” No storm drains or waterways were impacted, according to an incident report.

It was not known if there were injuries or fatalities.

No further information was immediately available.