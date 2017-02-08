Man accused of stealing mom’s car with infant inside

SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. (WKMG) A deputy shot a man who evaded arrest, beat his own mother and stole her vehicle with an infant in the back seat, the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office said.

The incident began around 12:31 p.m. Tuesday when deputies pulled over a 2003 Toyota on Interstate 75. The driver, Dillon Martin, 23, of Floral City, was arrested on charges of driving with a suspended license and drug violation, according to a news release.

The passenger, Douglas Martin, 27, ran away from deputies after the driver was arrested, officials said.

Deputies said Douglas Martin called his mother to help him out of the situation, but when she realized that law enforcement officers were involved, she refused to cooperate with him. Martin hit his mother and pulled her out of her 2003 Chevy Malibu.

“She did not want to give up the vehicle because he was wanted by law enforcement,” said Capt. Pat Breeden, with the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. “He physically abused her and removed her forcibly from the vehicle.”

The 4-month-old baby in the back seat was Martin’s nephew, officials said.

Martin used the vehicle to drag Deputy Chris Rafferty, who was trying to stop him, authorities said. Rafferty fired his gun twice, shooting Martin in the stomach, deputies said. Rafferty was not seriously injured.

“He did what he supposed to do. We’re proud of him for doing his job,” Breeden said. “He stayed with it, hopefully trying to save lives. He just got some minor abrasions.”

Rafferty was hired by the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office in 2013 and works for the agency’s tactical unit. Sheriff’s officials said Rafferty has an impeccable record.

Deputies from three counties chased Martin down I-75 and onto State Road 200 until he eventually lost control of the vehicle, traveled into a ditch and hit an embankment near East Olive Lane in Citrus County, officials said.

Martin was taken to Ocala Regional Medical Center to be treated for his injuries. He’s in stable condition.

The baby boy was uninjured.

Records show that Martin was put on probation in September and will remain under community control until at least 2021. His previous charges include battery, burglary assault and providing false information to a pawn broker.

Martin’s brother, Dillon, is being held at the Sumter County Jail without bond.